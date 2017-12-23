× Man charged with making bomb threat at O’Hare

CHICAGO — A California man has been charged after making a bomb threat at O’Hare International Airport, according to police.

Otis Evans, 34, faces one felony count of disorderly conduct for making a false bomb threat. Police said he was at the airport on Friday around 1 p.m. and told an airline employee he had a bomb in his bag.

Police said his threat led to evacuations, delayed flights and a large law enforcement and fire personnel response.

No further information was provided.