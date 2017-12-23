× Man charged after chain-reaction crash injures 6 in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man faces charges after a chain-reaction accident injured six people in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said 38-year old Terrell Trotter was driving a stolen SUV Thursday night when he ran a stop light on Washington Boulevard at Kostner Avenue.

Authorities said he hit one vehicle which struck two others. Four men and two women were injured. Trotter was not hurt.

Police said he was driving on a revoked license. He is now being held on a $50,000 bond.