Holiday Travelers hit the road ahead of expected snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A snow storm expected on Christmas Eve has many holiday travelers hitting the road on Saturday to avoid any messes on the roads.

Many Saturday night drivers were expressing relief that they were going to make their destinations before the snow hits.

One family heading from Eastern Michigan to the Wisconsin Dells told us they were used to dealing with snow, but happy they won't have to deal with an extra complication during heavy holiday traffic.

And the stretch between the Michigan/Indiana border to the Indiana/Illinois border is supposed to get hit the hardest Sunday.

According to AAA, more than 97 million Americans will be driving to their holiday destinations this year between Saturday and the first of the year.

That's up 3 percent from last year.