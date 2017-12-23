× Did the city’s deepest snow cover follow the January 1967 “big snow”?

Though many people think that, it did not. The city’s official snow depth fluctuated between 21 and 24 inches in the days following the 23.0-inch Jan. 26-27, 1967, snowstorm, the city’s largest on record, finally peaking at 28 inches in early February in the wake of an 8.1-inch Feb. 5-8 snowfall.

However, the city’s record snow depth of 29 inches occurred a dozen years later on Jan. 14, 1979, following the 20.3-inch Jan. 12-14 snowfall in the “Blizzard of ’79.” The benchmark winter of 1978-79 not only produced the city’s greatest snowfall of 89.7 inches, but it also holds the record for most days of snow cover: 100, which occurred consecutively from Nov. 26 to March 5.