Chicago kids get Christmas gifts from Toy Giveaway Tour

CHICAGO -- At the STEM Christian Academy on the South Side, Christmas came early this year. The group Kidz Korner handed out free gifts for children on Saturday.

This is the 12th year Kidz Korner has held the Toy Giveaway Tour and traveled around the city delivering toys.

Saturday afternoon, they set up at the Evangelistic Outreach Deliverance Ministry near Madison and Central.

“It's amazing these different organizations are doing this all over Chicago,” Dorothy said. “I thank god for them I really do.”

“At the end of the day, Christmas is for the kids. We do this for our family, my baby nieces, nephews so they can be happy,” Tanisa Maxon, said.

The group also spread a message of anti-violence.

“Senseless violence is not worth it. Education is key. God is key and love is key,” Lonnie Williams, organizer, said.

“The faces of the children are priceless it's a blessing to be a blessing especially this time of year. This makes it feel like Christmas,” Williams said.