Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ Boston

* The Bulls defeated the Celtics 108-85 in Chicago on December 11, holding Boston to 39.8 percent from the floor. But the Celtics have won their last four home games in this series.

* The Bulls lost to Cleveland on Thursday, snapping their seven-game win streak. Chicago lost despite shooting a season-high 55.3 percent from the floor; on the season, they are 3-3 when shooting 50+ percent in a game.

* Boston will be looking to avoid its first 3+ game losing streak of 2017-18. This is the fourth time this season that the Celtics have been held below 100 points in back-to-back contests.

* With Thursday’s loss to the Cavaliers, the Bulls fell to 7-1 since Nikola Mirotic made his season debut. The fourth-year forward is shooting 48.9 percent from behind the arc; entering this weekend, that was the fourth-highest three-point percentage in the league since December 8 (minimum 20 3PM).

* Kyrie Irving picked up his 12th 30+ point game of the season when he had 32 in Thursday’s loss to the Knicks; the 12 performances tie the number of 30+ point games he had in the entire 2016-17 season.

* Jayson Tatum is one of just two rookies this season (Lonzo Ball) who has started all his team’s games this season. Tatum is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds and shooting 53.2 percent from three-point range in Boston’s home contests.