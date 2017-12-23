× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ New Jersey

* The Blackhawks were blanked, 4-0, in Dallas on Thursday night, snapping their season-high five-game win streak, and getting shut out for just the second time of the year. Chicago has allowed four or more goals nine times in 2017-18 – tied for second fewest in the league.

* The Devils beat the Rangers, 4-3, in a shootout at Prudential Center on Thursday night, winning their third straight tilt, and recording at least one point in a season-high fifth consecutive game overall (4-0-1 record). New Jersey is 3-2 in shootouts this year.

* New Jersey beat Chicago, 7-5, in these clubs’ first meeting of the year on November 12 at United Center – the most goals allowed by the Blackhawks since a 7-0 loss to the Panthers on March 25 last season. Chicago is 4-1-1 in its last six games vs. New Jersey at Prudential Center, three of which have needed a shootout to decide a winner.

* The Blackhawks put just 24 shots on goal on Thursday night – tied for their third fewest in any game this season. Chicago is 0-2-2 when recording fewer than 25 SOG in 2017-18.

* Brian Boyle lit the lamp for the ninth time of the season Thursday night, earning first-star accolades, and giving him seven points (3g, 4a) during his current three-game scoring streak. Boyle has just four points (2g, 2a) in 12 career skates against the Blackhawks.

* Chicago has clicked on just 3.3 percent (1-for-30) of its power-play opportunities in December – worst of any team in hockey. New Jersey has killed 90.6 percent of its opponents’ chances with the man-advantage this month (fifth best in the NHL).