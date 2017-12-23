× 2 women injured in Belmont Central hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that injured two women in the city’s Belmont Central neighborhood.

The women, ages 66 and 73, were crossing the street at Belmont Avenue and Mason Avenue on Friday when the vehicle hit them, and took off. One injured her head and the other suffered a broken leg.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are looking for a dark-colored Lincoln.