2 reported cases of Legionnaires disease at Northwestern Hospital

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health is confirming two linked cases of Legionnaires Disease in this past year.

The most recent was an out of state patient who came down with the disease last month. The other case happened in May.

Legionnaires is a serious lung infection people can get from breathing in small droplets of water with bacteria.

Northwestern released a statement saying they were conducting an internal review and is working with the Department of Public Health.