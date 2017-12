× 1 man dead, 1 injured after South Austin shooting

CHICAGO – Two men were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Austin neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said a suspect approached two men sitting on a back porch on the 5200 block of West Ferdinand around 2:30 p.m. and opened fire.

A 21-year-old man was killed. A 25-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.