× Woman killed in crash after she was pinned between cars

GLENVIEW, Ill. – A suburban woman was killed in a car crash in Glenview tonight.

Police say an SUV struck a pedestrian who was standing behind a stopped SUV on Sanders Rd just north of Milwaukee Avenue.

The victim, a 43-year-old Northbrook woman, was pinned between the vehicles.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.