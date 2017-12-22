× Woman from Downers Grove missing for nearly a month

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The DuPage County Sheriff is asking for help finding a woman from Downers Grove who’s been missing for nearly a month.

Cheyann Klus, 22, was last seen at her home on November 27.

Investigators have since learned that on the night of December 1, she went to the 2100 block of North Kilbourn in Chicago.

She’s described as 5’5”, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s office.