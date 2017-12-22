Synthetic ice rink finds a home in suburban mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON HILLS, Ill. -- Ice skating without the ice? Yep, that's the idea behind a new rink at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.

A father of two boys who loved ice hockey, built the rink made of synthetic materials infused with special oils that give the surface the same glide and feel of a real ice rink.

It worked so well, he opened up the Skate Room last month so others can experience the non-ice rink. You wear regular ice hockey skates but you don't have to bundle up like you would on traditional ice.

Skate Room is open seven days a week.

For more information on rates and rentals, check out skateroom.net.