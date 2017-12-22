Sunday snow raises prospect for a white Christmas

Snow has been a rare commodity in Chicago in 2017 with just 10.5 inches officially on the books since January 1, less than a third of normal. Just 2.1 inches have fallen here since late October and with few exceptions, snow cover has been absent. Yet, as Christmas approaches prospects are rapidly increasing for the city to log a white Christmas. A weather disturbance moving out of the Plains is excepted to spread a band of snow across northern Illinois on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be well below freezing and if the snow materializes, it is certain to stick. While heavy snowfall is not anticipated, enough moisture should be available to squeeze out as much as 1 to 3 inches of snow with the heaviest totals expected south; enough to give the city the required 1 inch of Christmas Day snow cover to qualify as a white Christmas.