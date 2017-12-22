President Trump signs tax reform bill into law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill Friday morning as he prepares to leave for his Christmas break in Florida.

The President signed the bill before reporters in the Oval Office.

He also signed the continuing resolution that will keep the government open through January 19. That includes $4 billion for missile defense.

The House and Senate passed the tax measure into law earlier this week, delivering Trump his first major legislative victory of his first year in office.

After passing the tax bill, Trump has been focused on getting the credit he thinks he deserves for his first year in office. His aides have held background briefings with reporters and top surrogates, arguing that Trump has accomplished more than almost any other president in his first year.

Trump and Republicans from the Senate and House celebrated the tax bill at the White House on Wednesday, where GOP leaders praised the President.

"This has been a year of extraordinary accomplishment for the Trump administration," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Trump tweeted the same on Friday in advance of signing the tax bill.

"With all my Administration has done on Legislative Approvals (broke Harry Truman's Record), Regulation Cutting, Judicial Appointments, Building Military, VA, TAX CUTS & REFORM, Record Economy/Stock Market and so much more, I am sure great credit will be given by mainstream news," he wrote.

Trump's trip to Mar-A-Lago, his private club in Florida, will mark his 10th trip as president to tony Palm Beach. In total, Trump will have spent 106 days of his first year in office at one of his own properties when he arrives in Florida on Friday.