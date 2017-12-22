Lunchbreak: Chef Giuseppe Tentori

Giuseppe Tentori, Executive Chef - Owner of GT Prime and GT Fish & Oyster; Executive chef of Boka Catering Group
GT Prime
Location: 707 N Wells St
Phone: (312) 600-6305
- Facebook: @gtprimechicago
- Twitter: @gtprimechi
- Instagram: @gtprimechicago707
GT Fish & Oyster
Location: 531 N Wells St,
Phone: (312) 929-3501
- Facebook: @GToyster
- Twitter: @gtfishoyster
- Instagram: @gtfishoyster
SURF & TURF Progressive Dinner
Giuseppe Tentori's Surf & Turf progressive dinner is a limited edition culinary experience that’s offered Sunday - Wednesday evenings. Guests begin with the “Surf” portion of the evening at GT Fish & Oyster (531 N. Wells), where they will enjoy a 5-course tasting menu of GT seafood favorites, then take a 2-block stroll to GT Prime (707 N. Wells) for 6 courses of “Turf,” including several cuts of steak and dessert. Reservations can be made in parties of 2 or 4 and tickets are $100 per person - price INCLUDES tax and gratuity! Does not include beverages or additional menu items.
Tagliatelle with White Truffles & Parmesan Recipe:
Pasta Dough
2.5 cups 00 flour
¼ cup semolina flour
17ea egg yolks
1ea whole egg
1/2Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1tsp kosher salt
2Tbsp water
Other Ingredients
8oz chunk parmigiano reggiano
salt and pepper
20g fresh white truffle
Yield - 6portions
Make sure you have a clean work surface and plenty of space to work with.
Make a pile with your dry ingredients. In the center, make a well about 6-8" wide, and to the well add all wet ingredients.
Start with a fork, and slowly mix the dry into the wet, pulling in flour as more is needed.
When the consistency begins to thicken, start kneading with your hands.
Push the dough forward, before rolling it back over itself and making a 1/4 turn.
Continue kneading until all the dough comes together and the flour has all been absorbed. Should take 8-10 minutes.
The more you knead, the dough will develop a slight shine on the outside.
Once the dough is ready it must rest for at least 2hours in the refrigerator and can be made a day ahead of time
Once rested, pull the dough and roll it out, starting first with a rolling pin
When thin enough to roll through your pasta machine, begin rolling through the widest setting
Roll through each setting 2 times before moving to a thinner setting and repeat till you get all the way down to the thinnest setting
Dust the rolled dough with a little flour as it gets thinner to keep it from sticking to itself
After rolling through the thinnest setting, cut the dough into 12'' pieces
Dust the pieces with semolina flour, and stack them in twos
Fold the sheets over with two folds, and using a knife, cut the edges off both sides
Cut the pasta into tagliatelle, about 1/4" wide
When cut, dust with more semolina and run your fingers through the noodles to separate them and prevent them from sticking
Portion size should be about 4oz
The portions should stay on a tray dusted with semolina and covered loosely with a dry towel
When ready to serve, blanch in boiling, salted water for 90 seconds
Strain, reserving some cooking liquid, and toss with whole butter, a splash of cooking liquid, and some grated parmesan
Season with a pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Serve in a bowl, top with more grated parmesan
Just before serving, or tableside, grate the fresh white truffle on top of the tagliatelle.