Lunchbreak: Chef Giuseppe Tentori

Giuseppe Tentori, Executive Chef - Owner of GT Prime and GT Fish & Oyster; Executive chef of Boka Catering Group

GT Prime

Location: 707 N Wells St

Phone: (312) 600-6305

gtprimerestaurant.om/

Facebook: @gtprimechicago

Twitter: @gtprimechi

Instagram: @gtprimechicago707

GT Fish & Oyster

Location: 531 N Wells St,

Phone: (312) 929-3501

gtoyster.com/

Facebook: @GToyster

Twitter: @gtfishoyster

Instagram: @gtfishoyster

SURF & TURF Progressive Dinner

Giuseppe Tentori's Surf & Turf progressive dinner is a limited edition culinary experience that’s offered Sunday - Wednesday evenings. Guests begin with the “Surf” portion of the evening at GT Fish & Oyster (531 N. Wells), where they will enjoy a 5-course tasting menu of GT seafood favorites, then take a 2-block stroll to GT Prime (707 N. Wells) for 6 courses of “Turf,” including several cuts of steak and dessert. Reservations can be made in parties of 2 or 4 and tickets are $100 per person - price INCLUDES tax and gratuity! Does not include beverages or additional menu items.

Tagliatelle with White Truffles & Parmesan Recipe:

Pasta Dough

2.5 cups 00 flour

¼ cup semolina flour

17ea egg yolks

1ea whole egg

1/2Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1tsp kosher salt

2Tbsp water

Other Ingredients

8oz chunk parmigiano reggiano

salt and pepper

20g fresh white truffle

Yield - 6portions

Make sure you have a clean work surface and plenty of space to work with.

Make a pile with your dry ingredients. In the center, make a well about 6-8" wide, and to the well add all wet ingredients.

Start with a fork, and slowly mix the dry into the wet, pulling in flour as more is needed.

When the consistency begins to thicken, start kneading with your hands.

Push the dough forward, before rolling it back over itself and making a 1/4 turn.

Continue kneading until all the dough comes together and the flour has all been absorbed. Should take 8-10 minutes.

The more you knead, the dough will develop a slight shine on the outside.

Once the dough is ready it must rest for at least 2hours in the refrigerator and can be made a day ahead of time

Once rested, pull the dough and roll it out, starting first with a rolling pin

When thin enough to roll through your pasta machine, begin rolling through the widest setting

Roll through each setting 2 times before moving to a thinner setting and repeat till you get all the way down to the thinnest setting

Dust the rolled dough with a little flour as it gets thinner to keep it from sticking to itself

After rolling through the thinnest setting, cut the dough into 12'' pieces

Dust the pieces with semolina flour, and stack them in twos

Fold the sheets over with two folds, and using a knife, cut the edges off both sides

Cut the pasta into tagliatelle, about 1/4" wide

When cut, dust with more semolina and run your fingers through the noodles to separate them and prevent them from sticking

Portion size should be about 4oz

The portions should stay on a tray dusted with semolina and covered loosely with a dry towel

When ready to serve, blanch in boiling, salted water for 90 seconds

Strain, reserving some cooking liquid, and toss with whole butter, a splash of cooking liquid, and some grated parmesan

Season with a pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Serve in a bowl, top with more grated parmesan

Just before serving, or tableside, grate the fresh white truffle on top of the tagliatelle.