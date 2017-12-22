Today is busiest for holiday travel at Chicago airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Friday is set to be the busiest day for holiday travel at Chicago's airports. The city says more than 225,000 people plan to pass through O'Hare on Friday. 70,000 more passengers are expected at Midway.

In total, 51 million passengers are expected to fly on U.S. airlines from now until January 4th. That's according to AAA. It's another record high.

Chicago will likely set its own record, with more than 5.2 million passengers during that time. More than 4.1 million are expected at O'Hare. Midway is expecting more than one million.

There is free hot chocolate and gift wrapping near the main food court at Midway on Friday.

On Friday and Saturday at O'Hare there will be comfort dogs in Terminal 1.