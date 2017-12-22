× Congrats to some of our 2017 Chicago’s Merry Own Winners!

WGN-TV’s “Chicago’s Merry Own” winner Theresa Kaluzny picking up her prize of an overnight stay at Aloft Chicago O’Hare, a family four-pack of tickets + team swag for a Chicago Dogs 2018 season game at Impact Field, $100 gift card to Fashion Outlets of Chicago, $100 gift card to Hofbräuhaus Chicago, $100 gift card to Bub City, A 4-pack ticket voucher to a 2018 show of your choice at Joe’s Live, $100 gift card for Kings Dining & Entertainment featuring the new Draft Room, 4 skate rental vouchers to Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at MB Financial Park at Rosemont, and 4 ticket vouchers for Zanies Comedy Club in Rosemont from the WGN-TV Studio! An amazing trip to relax after the craziness of the holidays, Congratulations Theresa!

WGN-TV’s “Chicago’s Merry Own” winner Mike Oelrich picking up his prize provided to us by Pandora! A Pandora Rose Holiday gift set, including a bracelet, necklace and earrings! Just in time for the holidays, Congratulations Mike!

WGN-TV’s “Chicago’s Merry Own” winner Janice Wagner picking up her prize! A $500 Art Van gift card! A great way to start off the holiday season, Congratulations Janice!