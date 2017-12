Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--Chicago firefighters are spreading some holiday cheer to children in the hospital.

Members of the CFD brought Christmas gifts to kids at Illinois Masonic Medical Center Friday.

The visit and the gifts were coordinated by "Ignite the Spirit," a support group dedicated to helping families of fallen firefighters in the aftermath of 9-11.

Firefighters and some of their families members helped pass out gifts to children who will be spending Christmas at Illinois Masonic.