Boys who lost mother to gun violence treated to holiday shopping spree

CHICAGO -- Two young boys who lost their mother to violence earlier this year were treated to a shopping spree Friday to make the first holiday without her a little brighter.

It was the day before Thanksgiving. 27-year-old Sharine Catchings was sitting in her car when she was shot in the head and killed. Her two young boys, Aretz Jones, 11, and his brother Arnez, 10, were left to be raised by their grandmother.

The boys are quiet kids, shy and still grieving.

“It’s wonderful for us to be with our grandmother, but it’s not that good for our momma to be gone,” Arnez says.

Their grandmother is now raising them on limited income which means there's no money for gifts this Christmas.

But today, thanks to Early Walker and his tow truck company, that wasn’t an issue.

“We felt compelled to come to the rescue,” Early says. “I just felt compelled to do something for this particular family. … We took these two on a shopping spree today and pretty much let them get whatever it is they wanted to get.”

Early made it his mission this Christmas to give the kids at least a moment of joy and a morning to take their minds off of the tragedy.

“Just seeing the smiles on their faces, it`s worth it,” he says.

For their shopping spree, they went up and own the aisles of Walmart in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood.

They were able to pick anything and everything they wanted and rang up more than $1600 dollars worth of presents. It was all l paid for by Walker's business W & W Towing.

“It`s every business owner`s mission, goal - what they should stand on as far as being in business - is to give back to the community,” Early says.

This is the second year in a row that early walker and W&W Towing partnered with Walmart to give a shopping spree to a family in need.