Beloved polar bear euthanized at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A sad day at Brookfield Zoo, where a beloved polar bear was euthanized.

At 32 years old, Aussie was the oldest male polar bear in an accredited North American zoo.

Zoo officials say he was experiencing a number of age-related degenerative diseases, like arthritis in his legs.

Over the past several weeks, zoo officials noticed a decline in his condition.

Aussie was born in Australia in 1985 and came to Brookfield Zoo in December of ‘86.

Dr. Michael Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the zoo, said in a statement: