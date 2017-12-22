Bears head coach John Fox once got a pet monkey for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Bears head coach John Fox doesn't share a whole lot about the team's game plan heading into Sundays, but every once in a while he surprises you.

Friday was one of those days.

Fox went into great detail about a Christmas present he received as an 11 or 12-year-old that can only be described as wild - Gidget the monkey.

"Oh yeah. That was a little bit interesting, but that's a real story. I actually have pictures to prove that," laughed Fox. "My grandparents, they had a home down in Marathon Key in Florida. On the way back up from that, we happened to stop at a pet store. Those days, that was all legal, above board - don't think they're selling too many of those things now. She was actually a great pet. As I look back at it, very unusual for today's world."

And how long did Fox have her?

"I think she was around for about 3 years. My brother had a little mishap, tied her up and she got wrapped up. She actually got sunstroke believe it or not. You'd think a monkey in tropical land would be fine but it didn't work out so well."

But what did she eat?

"They eat just about anything. Gidget happened to like grapes without going through her whole diet."

Any responsibilities as far as day in and day out care?

"She was like a pet. She went for walks."

And John wasn't the only one in the Fox family tree with an unconventional sidekick.

"That was my uncle's pet Oscar the Ocelot."

In one of the grizzlier years in Bears football, hopefully this story can bring a little joy to you and yours.

