Bail set at $5K for accused drunk school bus driver from Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO — Bail was set at $5,000 for a school bus driver from Chicago Ridge.

Karen Kawa is accused of driving drunk when she tried to pick up special needs students from a school in Summit on Wednesday.

A special needs assistant noticed Kawa acting unusual when she pulled up to Walsh Elementary School. Police were called in.

Kawa’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

She’s due back in court on January 9.