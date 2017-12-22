× 6 injured in crash involving stolen SUV on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Six people were taken to the hospital after a stolen SUV ran a red light, causing a chain reaction car crash.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near Kostner and Washington in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say the SUV was heading westbound on Washington when it went through the light and was hit by another vehicle.

The SUV then hit two other cars before flipping on its side.

The driver of the SUV was not among those hurt.

He’s currently in custody.