Missing teen found dead in East Chicago home

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Officials are investigating the death of a teen found in her East Chicago, Indiana home.

The Lake County Coroner was called to the home in the 600 block of W. 151st St in East Chicago. 15-year-old Alicia Casares was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Northwest Indiana Gazette, the teen was reported missing on Dec 17th.

The manner of death and the cause is pending.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.