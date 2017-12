× Officials ask for help finding family of man found dead in burning donation box

CHICAGO — Officials are asking for help finding the family of a man found dead in a burning donation box.

The body of 60- year- old Lloyd Brown was discovered December 7 in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

A fire had just been put out in the box, in the 1500 block of West Wilson.

Brown’s address was listed as just blocks away.

His death is being investigated, though an autopsy did not determine the cause.