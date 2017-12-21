× Long Island Iced Tea changes name to Long Blockchain; stock jumps more than 200%

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Long Island Iced Tea Corp. is changing its name to Long Blockchain Corp., as it wants to focus more on blockchain technology.

Blockchain is a ledger sheet where cryptocurrency transactions are recorded.

The company said Thursday that it plans to ask the Nasdaq to change its trading symbol from its current “LTEA,” but didn’t disclose what it wants the symbol changed to. It will continue to run Long Island Brand Beverages LLC, which concentrates on the ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry.

Shares jumped more than 200 percent to $7.66 in morning trading. Over the past year, shares have traded between $1.70 and $9.49.