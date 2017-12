Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. -- Several state's attorneys from the Chicago area have come together to sue drug companies over the opioid crisis.

The lawsuit names nearly a dozen pharmaceutical companies, including several in the Chicago area, claiming they have caused harm in the marketing and distribution of highly addictive opioid medications.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 42,000 overdose deaths from opioids in 2016. That's an increase of 28% from the year before.