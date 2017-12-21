Illinois food stamp benefits to be reinstated in time for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State officials say food stamp benefits will be restored by this week for tens of thousands of Illinois households that lost them because of problems with a state computer system.

Officials with Illinois Department of Human Services announced Thursday that the benefits would be restored by the end of Friday.

Illinois began rolling out a new computer system in 2013 to administer entitlement benefits, including food stamps. The second phase of that process began in late October.

In November, more than 40,000 households lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, more commonly known as SNAP or food stamps.

A DHS spokeswoman said about 5,000 who remain without them should have them restored Friday.