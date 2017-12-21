How much snow fell in Portage Wisconsin on December 11, 1961?

Dear Tom,

Our second daughter was born in Portage, Wisconsin during a snowstorm on December 11, 1961. It took my husband three hours to walk in snow up to his waist the distance of six blocks from the train station. How much snow fell?

Thanks,

Nancy

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Dear Nancy,

Your daughter was born during a major snowstorm that brought nearly a foot of snow to the area. There was no snow cover in the area through December 7, but nearly 4 inches of snow fell on December 8, followed by an additional 7.4 inches on December 11-12. In addition to the snow, arctic cold gripped the area with highs in the single digits and teens and subzero lows dropping to as low as minus 11 the morning of December 13. The same storm brought mainly rain to the Chicago area ending with just a dusting of snow as the storm moved out.