Former guard at charter school charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old

CHICAGO - A former security guard at a Chicago charter school is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl earlier this month.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Omari Wilson sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl. He has been charged with one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault as well as a misdemeanor count of driving on suspended license.

Wilson was fired from the Betty Shabbaz International Charter School but officials there say the incident did not happen at the school and that Wilson had been fired for an incident not related to the assault.