Cold weather returns in time for Christmas
-
Colder weather returns and snow likely for Christmas
-
Cold weekend but mild weather returns
-
More seasonable weather returns
-
A dive in temps and a White Christmas?
-
More snow and more cold air
-
-
Cold days continue with a chance of snow
-
More cold temps ahead, chance of snow
-
Cold weekend but temps will climb later
-
Cold and getting colder
-
Cold air arriving soon
-
-
Mild weather to last most of the week
-
Mild weather to last until the weekend
-
Wintry weather weekend ahead