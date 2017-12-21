× Bulls Game Notes For Thursday @ Cleveland

* The Cavaliers have won both of their games against the Bulls this season. The last time Chicago lost three straight to Cleveland was in 2008-09.

* After losing their previous 10 games, the Bulls have won their last seven straight contests, currently the second-longest active streak in the league (Warriors – 10). This is also the longest win streak all-time by a team following a 10+ game losing streak (no other team has a streak longer than four games).

* The Cavs have made 10+ three-pointers in their last 21 games, the second-longest active streak in the league (Rockets – 26). Cleveland in shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range in December (second behind the Pelicans – .454) while Chicago is holding its opponents to just 31.3 percent this month (best in the NBA).

* During the win streak, the Bulls are averaging 119.7 points per 100 possessions when Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic are both on the court, compared to just 104.1 when only one or neither of them are.

* LeBron James is averaging 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 10.0 assists in his last five home games versus the Bulls. James has the highest career scoring average (28.3 points per game) against Chicago all-time (minimum 15 games).

* Dwyane Wade is averaging 17.5 points on 70.0 percent shooting (14/20) from the field against the Bulls this season. Wade shot a career-low 43.4 percent last season with Chicago.