Brazen thief caught on camera breaking into cars, even swapping shoes

CHICAGO -- Residents in the Lakeview area on edge after someone broke into cars inside their condo building garage.

The brazen thief was caught on surveillance camera. It shows the suspect first, gaining entrance to the lobby of an upscale residential building at 4:07 a.m. the suspect then wandered the halls and stairwells for 40 minutes. He then went into the garage where he stayed until 5:31 a.m. He went from car to car stealing what he could even leaving his shoes behind for a new pair that evidently fit just right.

He seemed undeterred by the multiple car alarms he set off along the way.

The resident who shared the video with WGN News asked that we not show the exact address or identifying characteristics of the building out of concern other thieves will see it as an easy target.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.