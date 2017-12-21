× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Dallas

* The Blackhawks beat the Minnesota Wild, 4-1, on Sunday night at United Center to pick up their fifth straight victory. This is the longest current winning streak in the NHL, and Chicago’s best stretch of the season. The Blackhawks have outscored their opponents 18-7 during the win streak.

* The Stars lost, 4-3, in overtime Tuesday night at home against the Washington Capitals, their second straight OT loss. Before the first of those two defeats, the Stars hadn’t lost in overtime (non-shootouts) since January 21 of last season (also to the Caps).

* The Stars have won both meetings against Chicago in 2017-18 (one in overtime and one in a shootout) this season after losing all five meetings with the Blackhawks last year. The last three games between these two teams have gone to either overtime or a shootout.

* Chicago’s five-game winning streak has coincided with Corey Crawford’s return from injury. Over that stretch, Crawford is 5-0-0 with a 1.37 goals against average and .954 save percentage.

* Ben Bishop has lost three straight games at home (0-2-1), holding a 4.56 goals against average and .864 save percentage over that stretch. Before then, Bishop was 9-2-0 at home with a 1.63 goals against average and .942 save percentage.

* Since the 2014-15 season, Patrick Kane leads the NHL with 293 points while Jamie Benn’s 275 points rank third over that stretch. Kane’s 34 points in 33 games lead the Blackhawks this season, while Benn’s 30 points in 35 games pace the Stars.