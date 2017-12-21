Armed robbery suspect shot by store owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A store owner shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect Thursday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 200 block of North Kedzie on a CPS safe passage route.

The 17-year-old suspect was armed and attempted to rob a Metro PCS store. The owner confronted the suspect and gun fire was exchanged.

The suspect was hit in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police say the owner has a conceal and carry card.

Police also say the suspect was out on bond after being arrested for an attempted robbery on November 28th.