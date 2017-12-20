Resentencing hearing today for Blair Holt killer

CHICAGO–A man convicted of shooting and killing a high school student on a crowded CTA bus a decade ago was back in court Wednesday for a resentencing hearing.

Michael Pace, now 27, is serving 100 years in prison for the 2007 murder of Julian High School student Blair Holt.

Pace pleaded guilty to the killing but said he was aiming at a rival gang member when he shot Holt.

In 2015, an appeals court threw out Pace’s sentence and ordered a new sentencing after ruling that the judge in the original sentencing made improper remarks about Pace.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office says Pace faces sentencing of 32 to 100 years.