Police chase ends after car crashes into suburban apartment building

FOREST PARK, Ill. – A suburban carjacking ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a female suspect carjacked a driver in the 200 block of Grantley around 3:15 p.m.

Forest Park police spotted the stolen car as it exited the Eisenhower Expressway.

The driver was trying to negotiate a curve when she crashed into an apartment building in the 7600 block of West Jackson in Forest Park.

Police say the driver tried to run away, but they caught her.

A resident in the apartment building was home at the time of the crash but wasn't hurt.

Elmhurst police say the have eight people in custody for the incident.