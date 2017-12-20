Oak Forest family’s Christmas decorations pulled down, smashed in the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK FOREST, Ill. — It's the holiday season, but as one family learned not everybody is in the giving mood — some are in the taking and destroying mood.

Tuesday night, the Toma family's house was decorated nicely, with lighted candy canes lining their front walkway and lights in the trees and bushes. They even stayed up until 2 a.m. making Christmas cookies.

But sometime after they went to bed, vandals ripped down their lights, pulled out the candy canes and smashed some in the street.

Dan Toma says the display was the work of his daughter-in-law Danielle, who works at Fannie Mae. Now that display is destroyed, the Tomas say they want to warn others that a grinch or grinches are lurking about.