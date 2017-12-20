× Northwestern’s Charlie Hall mimics Wilt Chamberlain to celebrate his one point on Tuesday

CHICAGO – Leave it to the guy that scored just a single point to get Twitter going after a Tuesday night non-conference blowout victory.

Call it a little creativity from Northwestern’s Charlie Hall, who came up with a creative way to celebrate his first collegiate point of his career with the Wildcats.

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/dAG9jssF5t — Charlie Hall (@charlie_hall23) December 20, 2017

With 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Lewis at Allstate Arena, the walk-on stepped to the line and hit the first of his two free throw attempts after getting fouled. It was the last point of an 85-48 win over Lewis, but maybe the most interesting one of the evening for the popular Hall.

He celebrated by taking a picture of him holding up a piece of paper with the number “1” on it. It’s a play on the famous photo taken of NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, who helped up a paper with 100 written on it after scoring that number of points as a member of the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knights on March 2, 1962.

This was the first point Hall scored after seeing limited time in his career, playing just 20 minutes in his first two seasons. This year he’s got four, and finally Tuesday was the charm for the walk-on, and he celebrated on Twitter in style.

Hall’s creativity runs in the family, since his mother is famed actress Julia-Louis Dreyfus and his father is longtime comedian, actor, & writer Brad Hall. Charlie was profiled by WGN News back in February of this year.