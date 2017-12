One of the FBI’s Most Wanted may be hiding out in Chicago.

The bureau is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the capture of Eric Bills.

He’s wanted for the October 2016 shooting death of another man in Milwaukee.

Bills has connections to the Chicago area.

Investigators say he has several noticeable tattoos, include one with the name “Darlene” on the right side of his neck.

Bills is considered armed and dangerous.