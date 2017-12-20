Model who lost leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome may lose other leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who lost her leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome from using a tampon may now lose her other leg.

Lauren Wasser, 29, has made it her mission to educate women about the risks of Toxic Shock.

Her right leg and part of her left foot were amputated five years ago.

But Wasser says she's in excruciating pain every day and doctors may have to remove her other leg as well.

She says there needs to be more education about TSS. She told The Washington Post her hope is that other women will “be more aware of what they're putting inside their bodies.”