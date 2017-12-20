Lyft driver carjacked on South Side talks to WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Lyft driver was carjacked after he was rear-ended on the city's South Side.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of East Prairie Avenue.

The 52-year old man was in his vehicle when a Ford Explorer bumped into him from behind.

The man got out of his Jeep Cherokee, and the driver of the Explorer got out of his car as well -- but forced the Lyft driver out of the way before getting inside the Jeep and fleeing the scene.

The Jeep was later found by police in the 4700 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

The vehicle was abandoned, but the Lyft driver's belongings are missing from the Jeep.

The offender left his jacket in the backseat of the vehicle, along with his fingerprints.

No one is in custody yet.