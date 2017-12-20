Lunchbreak: Barrio Chef Katsuji Tanabe makes cornbread

Chef Katsuji Tanabe

Barrio

65 W. Kinzie St.

Chicago

www.barriochicago.com

Cornbread

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 (15 ounce) can of creamed corn

2 ounces (4 Tbs) roasted jalapeño, chopped

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup oaxaca cheese, crumbled

1⁄2 cup monterey jack cheese, shredded

4 eggs

Directions:

Preheat the oven and skillet to 300 degrees. Mix flour, cornmeal, salt and baking powder and set aside. Melt butter and combine with sugar, creamed corn and jalapeño . Mix to combine. Add the eggs one-by-one and mix until well blended. Add cheese. Fold-in flour mixture until mixed well, clumps are okay. Carefully remove cast iron skillet from oven and evenly coat top and sides butter. Pour in cornbread batter. Bake 30-45 minutes, or until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.