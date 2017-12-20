Lunchbreak: Barrio Chef Katsuji Tanabe makes cornbread

Chef Katsuji Tanabe
Barrio
65 W. Kinzie St.
Chicago
www.barriochicago.com
Cornbread
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 (15 ounce) can of creamed corn
2 ounces (4 Tbs) roasted jalapeño, chopped
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1⁄2 cup oaxaca cheese, crumbled
1⁄2 cup monterey jack cheese, shredded
4 eggs
Directions:
Preheat the oven and skillet to 300 degrees. Mix flour, cornmeal, salt and baking powder and set aside. Melt butter and combine with sugar, creamed corn and jalapeño . Mix to combine. Add the eggs one-by-one and mix until well blended. Add cheese. Fold-in flour mixture until mixed well, clumps are okay. Carefully remove cast iron skillet from oven and evenly coat top and sides butter. Pour in cornbread batter. Bake 30-45 minutes, or until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.