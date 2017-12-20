Jason Patt discusses the surging Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If we told you the Bulls would have a six-game winning streak in December, you might have laughed, you might have even been offended.

After all, the Bulls were 3-20 and in the midst of a ten-game losing streak when the finally scraped out a win over Charlotte in overtime in Nikola Mirotic's return. After that, the team has gone onto win six-consecutive games heading into their match-up with the Magic on Wednesday night.

What should fans think of this incredible turnaround? Jason Patt of FanRag Sports, who covers the Bulls closely, discussed a number of things that have been working for the team on Sports Feed Wednesday night.

Watch Jason's discuss with Jarrett Payton in the video above or below.