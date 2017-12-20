Midday Fix: Healthy holiday behaviors

Dr. Theri Griego Raby
Raby Institute
500 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 2100
Chicago
(312) 276-1212
www.rabyinstitute.com
Tips:
Sleep:
Ideally 8 solid hours a night
No computer, phones, TV within an hour before going to bed.
Limit water/liquid consumption late in the evening to avoid nocturia (nighttime urination) and disruption of sleep.
Magnesium Glycinate can help with relaxing the body and sleep – 120 mg – 2 before bedtime
Avoid sugar, alcohol and coffee
Hydration
80-90% of your body consists of water
should drink daily 1/2 your body weight in ounces of water – as a baseline
Be aware that alcohol and coffee dehydrate – need to compensate if consuming these
Wintertime – can be very dry and dehydrating
Other ways to lose water – such as sweating with exercise
Diet:
Make healthy choices and avoid Inflammatory foods – such as refined sugar, wheat/gluten, coffee/alcohol
Eat more of health fats and proteins – examples to be provided
Stress Management/Reduction
sleep
restorative exercise
journal
meditation
breathwork
walking – ideally in nature
music
talk therapy
Plan and Rrepare
Rest
Hydrate before going to parties
Eat healthy proteins before parties – less likely to binge on sugar and other inflammatory foods
Eat healthy super food beforehand
B Complex daily helps with stress mgmt and Magnesium Glycinate helps with sleep mgmt