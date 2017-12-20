Midday Fix: Healthy holiday behaviors

Dr. Theri Griego Raby

Raby Institute

Tips:

Sleep:

Ideally 8 solid hours a night

No computer, phones, TV within an hour before going to bed.

Limit water/liquid consumption late in the evening to avoid nocturia (nighttime urination) and disruption of sleep.

Magnesium Glycinate can help with relaxing the body and sleep – 120 mg – 2 before bedtime

Avoid sugar, alcohol and coffee

Hydration

80-90% of your body consists of water

should drink daily 1/2 your body weight in ounces of water – as a baseline

Be aware that alcohol and coffee dehydrate – need to compensate if consuming these

Wintertime – can be very dry and dehydrating

Other ways to lose water – such as sweating with exercise

Diet:

Make healthy choices and avoid Inflammatory foods – such as refined sugar, wheat/gluten, coffee/alcohol

Eat more of health fats and proteins – examples to be provided

Stress Management/Reduction

sleep

restorative exercise

journal

meditation

breathwork

walking – ideally in nature

music

talk therapy

Plan and Rrepare

Rest

Hydrate before going to parties

Eat healthy proteins before parties – less likely to binge on sugar and other inflammatory foods

Eat healthy super food beforehand

B Complex daily helps with stress mgmt and Magnesium Glycinate helps with sleep mgmt