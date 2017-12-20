FBI searching for fake-bearded serial bank robber

STREAMWOOD, Ill. — A man who robbed a TCF bank in Streamwood Wednesday around 6 p.m. may be behind as many as six other bank robberies in the Chicagoland area, often using a relatively basic fake beard and wig to hide his identity.

Surveillance video images show the suspect, described as 5’8″ with a small build and light skin, hiding his face behind a beard and long hair. The suspect is believed to be behind at least seven bank robberies, including in Streamwood, Glen Ellyn on December 19, Arlington Heights on December 13, Huntley on December 10, Naperville on December 7, Cary on December 1, and Aurora on November 21.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the suspect’s arrest, and says they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov.