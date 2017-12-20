× Escaping Chicago’s cold winters

Dear Tom,

While the seasonal changes are delightful, I am tiring of Chicago’s cold winters. I’d prefer winter daytime temperatures in the 40s or 50s. Where should I focus my search?

— Judith Grace Campbell



Dear Judith,

The coastal Pacific Northwest probably comes closest to having the winter daytime temperatures you suggested. Locations west, north and east of Chicago bring cold spells with temperatures well below 30, and while locations to the south have fewer cold spells, they still have enough cold temperatures to make them undesirable. Unless you prefer to move considerably far south, say from eastern Texas eastward, there is still the likelihood of cold snaps. You didn’t mentioned warm-season temperatures, or precipitation. The coastal Pacific Northwest does bring a great deal of cool-season cloudiness and rain.