× Elderly couple killed in eastern Wisconsin from Illinois

TOWN OF BOVINA, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say two people who died in an apparent drunken driving crash in eastern Wisconsin were from Illinois.

Authorities say 83-year-old Hazel DeWitt and 82-year-old David Rosol, both from the Chicago suburb of La Grange, were killed in Outagamie County Sunday night.

Deputies say the 57-year-old driver ran a stop sign and hit the couple’s car on Highway 54 in the Town of Bovina. All three were taken to Theda Care New London where the couple died.

Authorities are reviewing the case for possible charges against the surviving driver.