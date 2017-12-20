Chicago police rescue woman moments before her car goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police officers rescue a woman moments before her car caught fire.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on Kedzie in a Jeep Cherokee when she veered to the right and hit a pole at 13th and Kedzie.

Officers arrived and found her underneath the dashboard.

They pulled her out, just as the vehicle began to smoke and then catch fire.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is expected to be okay.

One officer hurt his hand during the rescue.